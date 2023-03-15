Curve DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $658.41 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $658.41 million and $122.99 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00412126 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.96 or 0.27861410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,916,101,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,954,560 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

