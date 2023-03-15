Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Curis Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

