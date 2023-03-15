Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
