Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

About Curis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

