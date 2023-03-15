Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 2,094.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 288,910 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Curis by 137.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Curis Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

