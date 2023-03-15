Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Curis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
Institutional Trading of Curis
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 2,094.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 288,910 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Curis by 137.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.