Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.
Curis Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
