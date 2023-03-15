Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Curis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Curis

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

