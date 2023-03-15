Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 1.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.