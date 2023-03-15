Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.32% of Crown worth $128,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 5,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Crown by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CCK traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 156,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,651. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

