Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CRT opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

