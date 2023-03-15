Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 734,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 660,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 522,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 117,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,550. The stock has a market cap of $421.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 334.69%.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

