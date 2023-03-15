Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Up 12.6%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) shares were up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.33). Approximately 1,580,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 827,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of £92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74.

In other news, insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford acquired 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £895.60 ($1,091.53). Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

