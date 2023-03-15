Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001641 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $86.98 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003989 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.