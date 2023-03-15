Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 97,240,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 24,094,184 shares.The stock last traded at $2.08 and had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 63,117 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 837,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 587,462 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

