Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 94,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,680 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $393.00 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

