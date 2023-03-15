CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.80. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

