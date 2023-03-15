Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVOSF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

CVOSF stock remained flat at $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

