Cosmos Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.56 or 0.00051231 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $324.25 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

