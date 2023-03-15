Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 35.9% in February

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVS remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 78,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

