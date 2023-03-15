Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.63

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 829469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.99.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$323.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.