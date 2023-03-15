Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Cut by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 4.3 %

Corteva stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. 1,457,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.