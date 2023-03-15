Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
