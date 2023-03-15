Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

