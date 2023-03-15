Coombe Bender & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 61,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

