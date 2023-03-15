Coombe Bender & Co LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $295.41. 14,687,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,020,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

