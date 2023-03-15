Coombe Bender & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. 2,017,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

