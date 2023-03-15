Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,760 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,760 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,834,275 shares of company stock worth $964,883,925 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a market cap of $370.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

