Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases 87,318 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.74. The company had a trading volume of 219,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

