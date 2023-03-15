Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $124.75. 320,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.