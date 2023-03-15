Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $88,691,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 110,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,534. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

