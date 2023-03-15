Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. 637,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.