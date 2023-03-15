Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $11.64 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $18.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.84. 288,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $643.24 and a 200 day moving average of $556.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $237.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

