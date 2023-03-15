Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys 351,702 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6,414.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $142,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.51. 1,452,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,471. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $290.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

