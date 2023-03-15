Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 115,668 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,668 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. 458,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.