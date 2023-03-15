Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 399,087 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $69,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

