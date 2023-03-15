Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 399,087 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 2.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
