Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CBSH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 959,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

