Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $44.88. Approximately 3,158,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,446,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.15.

Comerica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

