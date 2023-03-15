Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,238. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

