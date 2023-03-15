Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 5,392,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,213,320. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
