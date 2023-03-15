Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 5,392,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,213,320. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.