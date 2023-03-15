Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of PSF stock remained flat at $19.08 during trading on Tuesday. 38,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $23.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
