Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF stock remained flat at $19.08 during trading on Tuesday. 38,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

