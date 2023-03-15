Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. 227,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,512. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

