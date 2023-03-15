Coco Enterprises LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

