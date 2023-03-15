Coco Enterprises LLC Purchases 241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

