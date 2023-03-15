Clover Finance (CLV) Market Capitalization Tops $80.46 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $80.46 million and $229,472.52 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00412126 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.96 or 0.27861410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

