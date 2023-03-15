Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.79. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 238,577 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 14,951 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,443.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

