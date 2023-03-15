Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.57) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.41).
Close Brothers Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.51) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 913.50 ($11.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,826. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 872 ($10.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,020.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.48.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
