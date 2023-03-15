Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,514. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

