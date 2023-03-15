Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

Shares of IQV traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.67. The company had a trading volume of 354,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.