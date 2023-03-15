Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.73. 5,827,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,373,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,682 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

