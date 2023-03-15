Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clarivate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Performance

About Clarivate

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

