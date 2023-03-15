Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF remained flat at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Clariant has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
About Clariant
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clariant (CLZNF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.