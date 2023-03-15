Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF remained flat at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Clariant has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Rating)

Read More

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.