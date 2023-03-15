Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.04. Citizens has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. State Street Corp bought a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

