Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Citizens Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.04. Citizens has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $21.75.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 19.02%.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.
