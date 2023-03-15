Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 7,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

